An autopsy on the body of a Wyoming Borough woman found after she was reported missing revealed she died from hypothermia, according to state police at Wyoming.

Jennifer E. Herron, 41, was reported missing after she was last seen in the area of the Wine and Spirits store in the Midway Shopping Center in Wyoming on Dec. 31.

Her body was found in a wooded area near the shopping center on Saturday.

An autopsy performed Monday revealed Herron died from hypothermia and the manner of death ruled accidental.