WILKES-BARRE — In a change of leadership Monday, city council chose Tony Brooks chairman and Beth Gilbert McBride vice chairwoman at its annual reorganization meeting.

The two council members held the top spots previously in 2017 when McBride was chairwoman and Brooks vice chairman. Brooks again chaired council in 2018.

After thanking outgoing council chairman Bill Barrett and others, Brooks said he was looking forward to continue working with Mayor George Brown.

“We may agree sometimes. We may agree not sometimes, but that’s politics,” Brooks said, referring to the amended 2021 budget he, McBride and councilman John Marconi approved in place of what Brown proposed.

Brooks and McBride abstained from the votes on their nominations and each was approved 4-0-1.

“I also want to thank council for your confidence in me. I’m looking forward to serve as vice chair,” McBride said. She replaced councilman Mike Belusko who held the second-in-command post last year.

The chairman position pays $14,699 annually. The other council spots pay $13,199. McBride took a 10% percent pay cut to reduce her compensation to $11,879, after she acknowledged taking the city paid health care coverage.

This year McBride’s coverage costs the city $29,532, followed by Belusko at $11,498, Brooks, $415 and Marconi, $1,050. The city pays $116 for life insurance coverage for each council member. Brooks and Marconi only take vision and dental plans making them eligible to receive the $3,600 buyout provided to employees who do not take the city’s full medical coverage. Marconi said he would donate his back to the city. The city also provides pension benefits to council members, but not all take them.

Brooks, McBride and Marconi formed a majority over Barrett and Belusko to pass the spending plan on Dec. 29 after failing to reach a compromise with Brown on his increases in the annual recycling and sewer maintenance fees. They came in at $75, lower than the increases Brown warned were necessary to avoid layoffs and cuts in services.

Brown has until Friday to veto the budget containing a $1.1 million surplus mainly from fees the council majority said were not the ones they approved. Despite the inaccuracies, the budget was a start at addressing the city’s financial problems, the council majority said.

Council will continue meet in combined work sessions and public meetings at City Hall but stream the proceedings on the internet because of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. Prior to the vote on the meeting dates, Barrett explained the scheduling, saying he did not expect to see much changing in terms of the COVID-19 restrictions for the next several months. However, the new leadership could change the schedule, he said.

City Council will hold combined sessions beginning at 6 p.m. through April:

• Jan. 14.

• Jan. 28.

• Feb. 11.

• Feb. 25.

• March 11.

• March 25.

• April 15.

• April 29.

In addition, City Council announced the list of holiday that City Hall and all departments will be closed, except for the mandatory services:

Jan. 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Feb. 15, Presidents Day.

May 31, Memorial Day.

June 14, Flag Day.

July 5, Independence Day.

Sept. 6, Labor Day.

Oct. 11, Columbus Day.

Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

Nov. 25, Thanksgiving Day.

Nov. 26, Day after Thanksgiving.

Dec. 24, Christmas.

Dec. 31, New Year’s.