WILKES-BARRE — Former Luzerne County District Attorney Bob Gillespie and former Luzerne County President Judge Patrick Toole lost a dear friend on New Year’s Day — Frank Orloski, who died at the age of 88.

Gillespie, Toole and Orloski and their wives were close friends who would often dine out together — always, they said, these were fun times.

“Frank was the most generous, most affable and most humorous guy I have ever met,” Gillespie said. “This is truly a loss for the entire community.”

Judge Toole said he has never met another person like Frank Orloski.

“Frank loved life,” Toole said. “Frank was one of the few people I know in life who never saw a stranger — everybody was a friend. Frank was a pillar of his church, a pillar of the community. Frank never said a bad word about anyone, or had anyone ever said a bad word about him.”

Gillespie told me this about Orloski.

“Frank would take busloads of kids to Kmart at Christmas time to purchase gifts. These were kids who would otherwise not get anything for Christmas.”

I learned this about Frank Orloski early in my life.

When the late Edward and Marie Christian retired from running Teeners’ League Baseball, there was a gap of a couple of years when things weren’t so good. When I got involved, I met with the representatives of every league and asked what we needed to do. I was told that we had to bring the annual awards banquet back because the kids really enjoyed it.

But to hold a banquet, you need sponsors and you need an attraction, like a big league player to speak.

One day, I stopped unannounced at Mr. Orloski’s office on Blackman Street. Mr. Orloski used to own a lot of convenience stores/gas stations in the region and I had been told he was a big Phillies fan.

I asked if I could see Mr. Orloski. After a few questions as to why I wanted to see him, I was taken to Mr. Orloski’s office.

I was young. I was scared. I was desperate.

After I nervously presented my case, I asked him if he could help us get a speaker for our annual banquet.

Mr. Orloski looked at me and told me that he would provide a representative of the Phillies for the banquet, but under one condition — that he serve as the master of ceremonies.

At that moment, I stopped sweating and I felt a tremendous sense of relief.

For many years after that, Mr. Orloski always provided a speaker from the Phillies, and he always did a tremendous job as our MC. Gillespie and Toole would also attend and join their friend on the dais.

This was such an example of one man, one family, helping an organization that helped so many kids over the years. The speakers, players like Larry Bowa, Tug McGraw, Del Unser and many more provided great speeches that I’m sure are still remembered by all in attendance.

Mr. Orloski, as Toole and Gillespie attest, was always fun to be around. They talked about the good times they had over the years. They said there was never a dull moment when you were around Frank.

Gillespie and Toole said Orloski was the most compassionate man they have ever known

No argument here. When I think of Frank Orloski, I think of all the good he did for this community, especially kids. I remember the smiles on their faces — the thrill they got from shaking hands with a Phillie and listening to them deliver inspirational speeches.

When we handed out trophies to members of the championship teams, Frank would always ask if it was OK if he assisted. Frank would stand there with a member of the Phillies and hand the trophies out and shake each kid’s hand.

It always hit me when I watched this process. In his heart, I am sure Frank was honored to be shaking hands with all those kids.

As we say goodbye to Frank Orloski, our condolences go out to his wife, Adeline, and their six children, 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Family and community — that was what Frank was about.

Quite a legacy.