Home News Local Wilkes-Barre to begin Christmas tree pickup on Jan. 11 NewsLocal Wilkes-Barre to begin Christmas tree pickup on Jan. 11 By Jerome Lynott - January 5, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print 🔊 Listen to this WILKES-BARRE — The city will begin picking up residents’ Christmas left curbside starting Jan. 11. Residents are asked remove all decorations from trees before placing them on the curb for their normal collection days. Weather Wilkes-Barre overcast clouds enter location 32 ° F 35.6 ° 29 ° 80 % 0.4mph 90 % Tue 37 ° Wed 34 ° Thu 35 ° Fri 33 ° Sat 27 °