Luzerne County Councilman Matthew Vough announced Monday he will be seeking re-election for a second, four-year term.

The 28-year-old Pittston Democrat said he is most proud of his outreach work to help struggling residents, including the homeless and those with substance use disorder.

After promoting social service programs and causes at council meetings, he convinced his colleagues to create the County Cares Commission that he now chairs. The commission highlights groups assisting vulnerable residents and is planning to bring providers together at a food and clothing donation event this spring.

“County Cares is more than another commission that is just supposed to meet monthly,” he said.

As another example of his work outside meetings, Vough shopped for and delivered groceries to at-risk residents who were afraid to go out early on in the pandemic. He also rounded up friends to assist as requests for deliveries increased.

Vough said he believes his efforts have reduced the stigma for those who need help and fostered a “more caring government.”

“It is about creating a better tomorrow when tomorrow isn’t guaranteed,” Vough said. “To me a council person is supposed to be a community leader, and that means more to me then voting no at meetings.”

Identifying fiscal responsibility as a continued top priority, Vough said he has fulfilled promises to support job creation, financial recovery initiatives and paying down county debt.

In a broader sense, Vough said his goal is improving this area because he plans to remain here for the long haul.

He chose to stay local after college and purchased a residence in Pittston.

A 2010 graduate of the Scranton Preparatory School, Vough obtained a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Scranton in 2014.

He has worked at Keystone Automotive Operations Inc. in Exeter for six years and was promoted from marketing manager to sales analyst.

Vough said he has held a job since he was 16 and is a product of the area’s strong work ethic.

“The people of this county know how to work hard, and their government should work just as hard for them,” he said.

He invited residents to message him on Facebook and visit votevough.com, which should be operational later this week, for information on his campaign.

Expecting coronavirus community spread to remain a concern leading up to the May 18 primary election, Vough said he will conduct much of his campaign by phone and through social media and online meeting platforms.

Five of 11 council seats are up for grabs this year. Republicans and Democrats will each select five nominees on May 18 to advance to the November general, when voters are free to select five from any party.