WILKES-BARRE — State Representatives Gerald Mullery, Eddie Day Pashinski and Mike Carroll have been appointed chairs of there House committees.

Mullery, D-Newport Township, has been appointed the Democratic chairman of the House Labor and Industry Committee.

Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, was appointed Chair of the House Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee.

Rep. Mike Carroll, D-Avoca, was named chair of the House Transportation Committee.

Mullery, who has been a longtime advocate for workers’ rights, said this will give him the opportunity to provide a bigger role in the crafting of meaningful and beneficial legislation for Pennsylvania workers.

“I am truly honored and excited because this gives me a greater voice for each and every one of our hard workers from Luzerne County and all across the commonwealth,” Mullery said. “Our workers provide the backbone of our local and state economies and it is critical that they have fair wages, benefits and safe work environments.”

The Labor and Industry Committee reviews legislation on issues such as the state’s minimum wage, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, building and construction codes, and workplace health and safety.

The committee is responsible for oversight of the Department of Labor and Industry, State Civil Service Commission, Labor Relations Board, Unemployment Compensation Appeals Board of Review, Industrial Board, Workers’ Compensation Appeal Board, and the Office for the Deaf and Hearing Impaired.

House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Phila./Delaware, Monday announced the members of the House Democratic Caucus who will serve as Democratic chairs of the standing committees for the 2021-22 legislative session beginning Tuesday.

“Our committees do the heavy lifting,” McClinton said. “They are the places where legislation is refined and decisions are made that can either extend more power to the people or give it to the special interests — and those committees need a steady hand and a strong vision to lead them. I am confident these proven leaders are more than up to the challenge and will always make sure any legislation advanced to the full House of Representatives must put the people first.”

The list of Democratic committee chairs includes:

Aging & Older Adult Services Committee – Rep. Steve Samuelson, Northampton County.

Children & Youth Committee – Rep. Pam DeLissio, Montgomery & Philadelphia counties.

Commerce Committee – Rep. John Galloway, Bucks County.

Consumer Affairs Committee – Rep. Robert Matzie, Beaver & Allegheny counties.

Education Committee – Rep. Mark Longietti, Mercer County.

Environmental Resources & Energy Committee – Rep. Greg Vitali, Delaware & Montgomery counties.

Finance Committee – Rep. Kevin Boyle, Philadelphia.

Game and Fisheries Committee – Rep. Ed Neilson, Philadelphia.

Gaming Oversight Committee – Rep. Scott Conklin, Centre County.

Health Committee – Rep. Dan Frankel, Allegheny County.

Human Services Committee – Rep. Angel Cruz, Philadelphia.

Insurance Committee – Rep. Tony DeLuca, Allegheny County.

Judiciary Committee – Rep. Tim Briggs, Montgomery County.

Liquor Control Committee – Rep. Dan Deasy, Allegheny County.

Local Government Committee – Rep. Bob Freeman, Northampton County.

Professional Licensure Committee – Rep. Jake Wheatley, Allegheny County.

State Government Committee – Rep. Margo Davidson, Delaware County.

Tourism & Recreational Development Committee – Rep. Mary Jo Daley, Montgomery County.

Urban Affairs Committee – Rep. Mike Sturla, Lancaster County.

Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee – Rep. Chris Sainato, Lawrence County.