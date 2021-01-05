🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Step By Step Inc. welcomed Lesley Corey as its new Executive Vice President/COO.

Corey brings to the position a 29-year career in behavioral healthcare and developmental disabilities. She recently served as Vice President of Operations for a nationwide provider and was responsible for the oversight of six different states and a multitude of treatment programs including substance abuse, applied behavioral analysis, outpatient therapy, case management, home health services, and treatment foster care.

Corey succeeds Michael Bernatovich who relocated to Texas after 40 years with the agency.

Bernatovich, Emeritus Executive Vice President/COO said, “Upon learning of Lesley’s background and experience, I was excited to learn she was joining the Step By Step team. With the many challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, Step By Step is fortunate to have Lesley’s talents to both strengthen our reputation as a quality human service provider and to continue our mission to Opening Doors to Independence and Opportunity to those individuals we support.”

Eric Lindey, President/Chief Executive Officer added, “We are delighted to welcome Lesley to Step By Step. Her qualifications are impressive but, even more so, her character, demeanor, and attitude are exactly what our consumers, employees, and stakeholders expect and deserve. I want to thank Mike Bernatovich for his exemplary leadership and I look forward to working with him and Lesley as we transition her into this extremely important role with our organization.”

Corey is also an adjunct professor, teaching courses in the disciplines of psychology, education, sociology, human services, and behavioral health. She recently worked with the Chair of the Department of History and Social Sciences at Luzerne County Community College to develop a new diploma degree program, Behavioral Technician. This program was inspired by her years of treating, developing, and implementing therapeutic programs for children, adolescents, and adults in human services delivery systems.

Corey possesses a Doctor of Education Leadership Degree, a Certification in Elementary Education, a Master’s Degree in Healthcare Administration, a certification in Attachment Based Family Therapy, and a certification in Applied Behavior Analysis.

Step By Step Inc., is a private, non-profit corporation devoted to the provision of community support services to individuals with intellectual disabilities, behavioral health difficulties, autism spectrum disorders, and physical disabilities.

Established in 1977, the agency today provides services to over 2,000 individuals in four regions across more than a dozen Pennsylvania counties.