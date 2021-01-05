🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County received eight applications for the election director position vacated by Shelby Watchilla’s resignation, county Administrative Services Division Head David Parsnik said Monday.

The county human resources department is now screening the applications to determine which meet minimum eligibility requirements, county Human Resources Director Angela Gavlick.

Once that step is completed, the department sends all redacted qualifying applications to the hiring manager, which in this case is Parsnik, said Gavlick and county Manager C. David Pedri.

Parsnik must rank and score the applications containing no personal identifying information and then send them back to human resources, Gavlick said.

Human resources must then identify the applicants with the top three scores so they can be interviewed, Gavlick said. More than three may end up being interviewed if there are ties.

Unredacted applications are sent to the hiring manager for interviews.

In addition to himself, Pedri said Parsnik, two county election board members and likely a county solicitor with election law experience will serve on the interview committee.

The county manager ultimately selects the election director under the county’s home rule structure, Pedri said. He seeks feedback from the council-appointed election board because the council-adopted administrative code says the manager appoints the election director “following consultation” with the election board.

Pedri advertised the position between $59,000 and $64,500.

It requires a high school diploma with some post-secondary education and the following: four years of proven elections management experience, two years of supervisory experience in an elections bureau environment that includes direct experience with electronic voting machines or any equivalent combination of experience and/or training, the posting says.

Resumes were due Dec. 31.

Watchilla left the position, effective Dec. 25, for a job in the private sector. A county employee since 2015, she had been promoted to the position at $64,500 a year ago.

Parsnik is overseeing election bureau operations until a new election executive director is hired.