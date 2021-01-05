🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — A woman from Mountain Top was arrested after police allegedly found a quantity of methamphetamine and other contraband inside a pickup truck Monday night.

Police responded to Price Street just before 7 p.m. for a woman yelling at a man about stolen drugs.

Officers made contact with a man who identified himself as Jeffrey Tayler and Judith Ann Cunningham, according to court records.

While officers spoke with Cunningham, a heroin packet was allegedly spotted on the driver’s side floor of a 1994 Ford Ranger.

Police were in the process of having the vehicle towed in preparation of obtaining a search warrant. Cunningham allegedly consented to allow officers to search the vehicle.

Police in court records say they found a quantity of methamphetamine, packaged bags of methamphetamine, used and unused heroin packets, two digital scales and other paraphernalia. Three cell phones and $440 were also found during the search, court records say.

Court records say police later identified Taylor as John Olszyk, who was wanted by the Lackawanna County Sheriff’s Department.

Cunningham, 51, of Division Street, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Carmody in West Pittston and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

Olszyk was turned over to authorities in Lackawanna County.