WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police Tuesday released surveillance pictures of two suspects who attempted to smash their way inside a Verizon Wireless store last month.

Surveillance cameras captured the two suspects smashing a window at the store on Schecter Drive at 3:50 a.m. on Dec. 11, police said.

Police said the suspects were unable to get through a secondary window and fled the scene in a black sport utility type vehicle.

Anyone with information on similar incidents or the identity of the suspects is asked to call Sgt. James Greech at 570-606-4791, by text at 570-760-0215 or by email at [email protected]