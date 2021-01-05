🔊 Listen to this

Hanover Township police recover evidence of a shooting at Starr convenient mart on Aug. 6. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

HANOVER TWP. — A man from Wilkes-Barre charged for his alleged role in a shooting at a gasoline service station in August was arraigned Tuesday.

Taquil Lishemel Baley, 21, last known address as 51 Hutson St., exchanged gunfire with Malik Macon, 28, at Starr Convenient Mart on South Main Street on Aug. 6, according to court records.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, which was captured by surveillance cameras.

An arrest warrant was issued for Baley on Sept. 24 charging him with aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, simple assault, propel missile into an occupied vehicle and two counts of reckless endangerment.

It was not immediately known where Baley was apprehended.

District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township arraigned Baley and jailed him without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility deeming him a danger to society.

Macon has been jailed since his arrest Sept. 24 on similar charges.

According to the criminal complaints:

Macon arrived at the gasoline station and attempted to pump gas into his 2019 Audi A5. As Macon was at the gasoline pump island, Baley arrived and parked next to a gas pump in a Chrysler 300.

Macon and Baley exchanged words and Baley entered the store.

As Baley remained in the store, Macon sat inside the Audi and was recorded on surveillance cameras retrieving a handgun. Macon waited for Baley to exit the store and when he did, Baley sat in the driver’s seat of the Chrysler and kept the door open.

Macon rolled down the passenger side window and fired a round striking the rear driver’s side door of the Chrysler, the complaints say.

A puff of smoke was recorded emerging from the Audi.

Baley retrieved a handgun and ran to the rear of the Chrysler where he fired multiple rounds at Macon who was driving out of the parking lot.

Investigators say cameras recorded Baley dropping a cell phone case that contained his identification card as he fired rounds at Macon, the complaints say.

A round fired by Baley struck an empty food cart parked near South Main Street.

Investigators in the complaints say Macon resided at 226 Boland Ave., about one-mile from the gasoline service station, which was the scene of a fatal shooting on Aug. 9. No charges have been filed for the deadly shooting.