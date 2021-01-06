🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre Branch NAACP elected new officers for the 2021-2023 term.

Members of the new administration are:

• Jimeal Calliste, president.

• David S. Yonki, first vice president.

• Bill Browne, second vice president.

• Melissa Rivers, third vice president.

• Flora Jenkins, secretary.

• Donald Williams, treasurer.

Voting was held Dec. 15 for the general membership of the Wilkes-Barre Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People online on Zoom and in-person. Toni Mathis served as the chair of the Election Supervisory Committee along with Dr. Rhonda Rabbitt, secretary and committee members Dr. Leon John Jr., Nancy Frey and Roman McGahee.

At-Large Executive Committee members are John Jr., McGahee, Rabbitt, Erica Acosta, Ronald Felton, Peggy A. Felton, Larry Singleton, John Barnes, Rev. Michael E. Brewster, Morris Jackson and Daryl Lewis.