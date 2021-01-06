🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON — Another local branch of PNC Bank will be closing in the coming months.

Signs posted on the front door and inside the lobby of the PNC Bank on Wyoming Avenue in West Pittston indicate that the branch will be closing at 3 p.m. on Feb. 19.

This announcement follows one made in December that the PNC Bank located at 1000 Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard in Wilkes-Barre Township would be closed and consolidated with a nearby branch on Schechter Drive.

“We constantly evaluate our branches, together with our other available channels of banking, to ensure that they are most effectively meeting our customers’ needs,” a statement issued by PNC Bank back in December read.

The bank chain cited the numerous ways to bank with PNC, including online and via mobile phones and ATMs, as a reason why the branch would be closing.

“These shifts in the way customers are conducting their banking transactions are important inputs that inform our branch consolidation decisions,” said the bank’s statement.

The Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard branch is set to close on March 19, exactly one month after PNC’s last day in West Pittston.

Customers of the West Pittston branch are being referred to PNC Bank’s location at 281 Main St. in Dupont.