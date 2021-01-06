🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Head Start is launching its annual merit-based college scholarship programs for former students graduating high school this June who plan to continue their education.

This is the 34th year for the Luzerne County Head Start Alumni Scholarship Program, which so far has awarded 272 scholarships totaling $275,250, according to a media release. The money is provided through private sponsors, businesses, charitable foundations and other community organizations.

Applications are now being accepted, and the form can be downloaded at the Luzerne County Head Start website, lcheadstart.org.

Completed applications should be emailed to lchsscholarship@hsweb.org or mailed to Luzerne County Head Start, Inc., 23 Beekman St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, Attn: Lindsey Fredericks, community advocate.

For more information, contact Fredericks at 570-829-6231 or email lindseyf@hsweb.org.

Application deadline is 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish