WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University was the only Luzerne County institution of higher education to get money in the latest round of state “It’s On Us” grants. The school will use the $30,000 to continue programs educating staff and students on sexual violence reporting and responses, as well as training for coaches and athletes.

Wilkes noted in a media release it is the fourth time the university received the a grant from the program.

“The grant will be used to establish and continue programs that educate and train students, faculty and staff on identifying, responding to and reporting sexual violence,” according to a media release. “Approximately 20 percent of Wilkes undergraduates are student-athletes. In coordination with the NCAA commitment to providing a Sexual Violence Prevention Tool Kit, some grant funds will be dedicated to training opportunities for coaches, staff and athletes.”

The money will also support the annual, awareness efforts in April — Sexual Assault Awareness month — with activities such as the Red Flag Campaign, designed to encourage “friends and other campus community members to say something when they see warning signs, or red flags, of intimate partner violence.”

President Greg Cant said in the release that “The health and safety of our campus community is our top priority. Thanks to the ‘It’s On Us’ grant, we can expand opportunities that bring awareness to sexual violence. Our students often lead these efforts and deserve much of the credit.”

Cant also thanked Gov. Tom Wolf, State Sen. John Yudichak and State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski.