🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police say they are searching for Rosa De Jesus Rodriguez on allegations he stabbed a woman in the abdomen at Wilkes-Barre Lodge on Kidder Street early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the motel at 1:42 a.m. when a woman told officers she had an argument with Rodriguez about money earlier in the night. Later, when she went outside, she claimed Rodriguez stabbed her in the stomach.

Police said Rodriguez fled the scene prior to officers arriving at the motel.

Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Rodriguez.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, police said.