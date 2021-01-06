🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and 10 new deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 18,197 and the death count is now at 484.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 9,452 cases and 272 deaths; Monroe County has 6,513 cases and 206 deaths.

The Department of Health today confirmed that there were 9,474 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 683,389.

There are 5,684 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,148 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,300 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 25–Dec. 31, stood at 15.0%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, there were 368 new deaths reported for a total of 16,914 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 61,958 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,326,956 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 55,480 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,186 cases among employees, for a total of 65,666 at 1,488 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 9,262 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 19,940 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 5: 159,216 doses of the vaccine have been administered.