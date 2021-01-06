🔊 Listen to this

A suspect wanted for exchanging gunfire at a Hanover Township gasoline service station last year was found hiding in an attic of a home in Schuylkill County, according to U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane.

Taquil Lishemel Baley, 21, of Hutson Street, Wilkes-Barre, was wanted by Hanover Township police for his alleged role in a shooting at Starr Convenient Mart on South Main Street on Aug. 6.

Police in court records say Baley exchanged gunfire with Malik Macon, 28, near the gasoline pump islands. No injuries were reported in the shooting, which was captured by surveillance cameras.

An arrest warrant was issued for Baley on Sept. 24 charging him with aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, simple assault, propel missile into an occupied vehicle and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Pane in a news release stated members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force checked a home in the first block of East Blain Street in McAdoo where they found Baley hiding in the attic at about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

“It’s the Marshals Services’ duty to ensure that those charged with serious crimes have their day in court. It is my hope that the affected communities will find some measure of comfort knowing this suspect will face justice,” Pane stated.

Baley was turned over to police and arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as Halesey deemed him a threat to society.

Macon has been jailed since his arrest Sept. 24 on similar charges.