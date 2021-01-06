🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect who they say stole two laptop computers from Staples on Tuesday.

Police said a white male, wearing a black The North Face jacket, black hat, dark jeans and a multicolor mask entered the store and walked to the laptop aisle.

The unknown suspect kept an eye on the cashier’s location and proceeded to remove security devices from a Leonova laptop valued at $729.49 and a HP laptop valued at $289.83, police said.

Police said the suspect walked behind a display that was out of view of the cashier where he concealed the laptops under his clothing.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or the location of the stolen items is asked to call Wilkes-Barre Township police at 570-760-0215 or by email at [email protected]