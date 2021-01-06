🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown Wednesday exercised his veto power over the 2021 budget amended by a majority of City Council.

Brown called the surplus of $1.1 million in the amended budget unrealistic and said he will go back to the budget he proposed back in October.

“I think it is imperative that the city has a balanced, realistic budget based on historical data. I realize that my budget will be partially underfunded because of the projections for sewer and recycling fees,” Brown said in a prepared statement. “However, I promise city residents I will keep a diligent eye on city revenues and expenditures in 2021 and will do everything in my power to continue to provide the same services our residents both deserve and expect.”

