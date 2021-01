🔊 Listen to this

Kevin Carroll’s here with a P.M. Update on a sad day in American history. We’ll have full coverage of protesters smashing their way into the U.S. Capitol building to disrupt the electoral college’s vote certification process as well as local news regarding Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown’s veto of the amended 2021 budget proposed by a majority of City Council, some updates on COVID-19 cases among Luzerne County workers and more.