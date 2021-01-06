🔊 Listen to this

Speaking in a conference call with reporters Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright described his experience as supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The legislators had just started debating Republican objections to the formal acceptance of Arizona’s electoral college count when Capitol Police in swat gear burst in and started evacuating a few people, said Cartwright, D-Moosic.

A Capitol Police commander grabbed a microphone and announced the building had been breached and that there were infiltrators inside.

The main concern was that these people did not go through security metal detectors, he said.

A few minutes later, the commander announced infiltrators were in the rotunda and instructed the legislators to put on their emergency escape hoods because tear gas had been dispersed in the rotunda.

“It certainly started to feel surreal at that point,” he said.

These hoods are stored under seats on the House floor. Cartwright said he never saw them before, and everyone he saw carried them but did not don them.

After several more minutes, the commander alerted occupants the protesters had made it to Statuary Hall, which is closer to the House Chamber.

Cartwright was sitting about 25 feet from the main doors to the House Chamber and then heard loud banging at that door five or six times.

“The first few times, I didn’t think anything of it, and then it dawned on me that this was people trying to break into the House floor,” Cartwright recalled.

He noticed some flashes through the translucent glass at the doors.

Police had clubs and “what looked like tire irons” ready to subdue someone charging in, he said.

The commander then announced shots had been fired and instructed everyone, including those in the gallery, to gather in the southwest corner of the room.

They were directed to leave the room on a very narrow and steep set of stairs that leads to the Capitol subbasement and tunnels.

“That’s when it started to feel a little dicey,” he said.

On the stairs, some of the older legislators moved more slowly, causing a backup. Police shouted for the group to move faster.

“We all made our escape uneventfully,” he said.

Police instructed the legislators to keep their current location confidential, he said.

His “first hint” the day would be unusual occurred when he had to park several blocks away and walk.

He said he never felt unsafe and credited the police. His greatest worry was that one of his elderly colleagues would have a heart attack.

While expressing acceptance for non-violent and peaceful protests, Cartwright said everyone was on high alert because the intentions of those storming the building without going through metal detectors was unknown.

Cartwright reiterated his confidence in the election and said it was tested in multiple court cases heard by dozens of state and federal judges from both parties. These judges threw out the cases due to lack of evidence, he said.

Continuing to assert the election was “rigged” or “mass fraud” constitutes a “massive amount of disrespect” for the country’s judicial system, he said.