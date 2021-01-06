🔊 Listen to this

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, has issued a brief statement confirming his safety after protesters seeking to disrupt the Senate’s electoral college certification process stormed the U.S. Capitol and smashed their way into the Senate chamber.

“[Casey] is safe and taking direction from the United States Capitol Police,” said a statement issued from Casey’s office on Wednesday evening.

“Our entire staff continues to work remotely today. Senator Casey was the only member of our team in the Capitol complex.”

— Staff Report