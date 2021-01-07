Police: Suspect thought he was chatting with 15-year-old

KINGSTON — Police arrested a man on Wednesday after he allegedly tried to solicit sex from an undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old boy online.

Joseph Porter, 48, from Bensalem was taken into custody after officers say he engaged in unlawful contact with someone he thought to be a minor through conversations held via social media.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Dec. 1, 2020, a Kingston Municipal Police Department detective received a message from a male named “Joey” while the detective was posing online as a 15-year-old boy.

The conversation continued from there even after Porter was advised that he was speaking to a 15 year old. Porter said that he wouldn’t tell anyone about the boy’s age, saying “you have my word.”

Porter made several suggestive comments toward the boy, saying that the boy “was really hot btw” and that he was looking for a boyfriend, but “open to anything.”

The two continued to talk from Dec. 2 to Dec. 7, with Porter trying to make plans for them to meet up, saying that the drive would be two hours but “it isn’t a big deal, I’m pretty open schedule wise.”

On Dec. 12, Porter told the boy that his mother had been sick and asked the boy to come to his house, at which point he was reminded that the boy wasn’t yet 16 years old and couldn’t drive.

The conversation continued intermittently over the next few weeks, and Porter set up a predetermined location for the boy and him to meet up on Jan. 6. Porter made multiple sexually explicit comments about what he wanted to do with the boy when they met up, and also told the boy that he was “falling” for him.

He gave the boy his cell phone number and began to refer him in terms like “lover” and “boyfriend.”

Porter was picked up and transported to Kingston Police Headquarters where, after being advised of his rights, he provided a statement to authorities admitting to having the sexually explicit conversation and trying to pick up someone he believed to be a 15-year-old boy to have sex with.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Joseph Zola on three felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor and one felony count of criminal use of a communications facility.

Porter was denied bail, and lodged at Luzerne County Correctional Facility to await a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 12.