Depending on the outcome of upcoming interviews, Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri said he will attempt to reach a planned decision on the new election director by Jan. 20.

Pedri set the date as a target because the county’s five-member citizen election board will meet that night.

County council’s administrative code says the manager appoints the election director “following consultation” with the election board, which is why Pedri must seek the board’s non-binding feedback.

Four of the eight applications for the position met minimum qualifications, and county Administrative Services Division Head David Parsnik said he finished reviewing and ranking those four redacted applications Wednesday.

The human resources department then provides unredacted copies of the applications with the top three scores to the interview committee. In addition to himself, Pedri has asked Parsnik, a county assistant solicitor and two election board members to serve on the committee.

Election Board Vice Chairman Peter Ouellette said he and board member Keith Gould were designated by board Chairwoman Jeanette Tait to serve on the interview committee because they have the longest tenure on the board.

The inclusion of two election board members in the interviews is an improvement from past practice and will allow bi-partisan involvement, said Ouellette, a Democrat. Gould is a Republican.

“We’re building consensus. This should not be a source of conflict because we all want the same thing — to find the best person for the job,” Ouellette said.

As in the past, the election board also will independently vote on whether to endorse Pedri’s pick, but Ouellette stressed the board’s vote is not binding on Pedri in any way. He noted the board had unanimously voted to support the hiring of Shelby Watchilla as election director last year.

Watchilla resigned, effective Dec. 25, to accept a private sector position. She received $64,500, and the position has been advertised between $59,000 and $64,500.

There have been suggestions for the election board to take charge of the interviewing, but Ouellette said the board has no power to do so. Legislative authorization would be needed for the election board to assume control over the election director hiring, he said.

Parsnik is overseeing election bureau operations until a new election executive director is hired.

In other election matters, council’s Election Inquiry Committee is set to meet virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Council formed the committee to review election procedures and protocols and compile a report identifying problems and recommended changes.

Instructions to attend this meeting are posted under council’s public meetings online section at luzernecounty.org.