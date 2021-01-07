🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Wilkes-Barre was arraigned Wednesday on misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a traffic stop last year.

City police allege they found two bags of marijuana, a digital scale and other contraband inside a vehicle driven by Aaron Warnagiris, 19, of Bowman Street.

Police stopped Warnagiris when he drove through a service station’s parking lot to avoid an intersection at Blackman and Hazle streets on June 27. Police said Warnagiris’ vehicle had a loud and faulty muffler.

Police searched the truck after two sandwich size plastic bags were seen in the passenger side door compartment where Blake Reese, age unknown, of Wilkes-Barre Township, was seated.

A bag near Reese’s feet on the passenger side floor contained two bags of marijuana, a digital scale, empty clear bags and cigar products, according to court records.

A back pack allegedly belonging to Warnagiris inside the vehicle contained two bags of marijuana and a cigar.

Warnagiris was initially charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia via mail in July. When he failed to appear for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 25, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Warnagiris was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey of Hanover Township and released on $10,000 bail.

Reese failed to appear for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 25 on similar charges. He is expected to be arraigned later this week, according to court records.