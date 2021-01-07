Video of confrontation posted on Facebook Luzerne County Predator Catcher

WILKES-BARRE — A Larksville man was arraigned Thursday on charges he solicited a 15-year-old boy for sex, allegations that first surfaced on the Facebook page Luzerne County Predator Catcher last summer.

Thomas Atchue, 48, of Third Street, arrived at a vacant lot on West Market Street, Wilkes-Barre, where he was confronted by a “witness” on July 20, according to the criminal complaint.

Atchue identified himself as “Vince” telling the witness he was meeting a “black dude.”

After a short conversation, Atchue speeds away in his Jeep Grand Cherokee, the complaint says.

Details in the complaint match that of a video Musa Harris posted to his Facebook channel Luzerne County Predator Catcher on July 20.

Harris’ name is not listed in the complaint filed by Luzerne County detectives.

Atchue was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on criminal attempt to commit statutory sexual assault, criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor, criminal attempt to commit corruption of minors, criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal solicitation to commit corruption of minors. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

Harris could not be immediately reached for comment.

According to the complaint:

A witness reported he communicated with a man going by the screen name “Vince” on a social networking site and an online dating application.

Vince was identified as Atchue.

During electronic communications, Atchue was aware he was communicating with a 15-year-old boy and wanted to have sexual contact, the complaint says.

Atchue told the witness he was 37-years-old and from Larksville. The witness asked Atchue if his age mattered at which Atchue replied, “Not at all,” and, “As long as it’s consensual,” and proceeded to send a picture of his face and upper body showing a tattoo. Atchue also sent a picture of a penis and agreed to meet the witness in Wilkes-Barre.

The complaint says communications with Atchue began at 11:22 p.m. on July 19 and ended at 12:51 a.m. on July 20, about 10 minutes before he was confronted in the vacant lot on West Market Street, between North Franklin and North River streets.

Detectives executed search warrants resulting in the identification of Atchue in the Facebook video.

When a county detective spoke with Atchue, he reported he was the man in the video, he complaint says.