Thursday night’s Luzerne County Election Inquiry Committee meeting has been cancelled.

Committee Chairwoman Linda McClosky Houck said she decided to hold off because some committee members are still waiting for additional information that had been requested.

The committee had planned to start summarizing and drafting recommendations, and McClosky Houck said that step should not begin until all requested data is reviewed.

Instead, the committee will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Jan 14, said McClosky Houck, a county councilwoman. The goal is to finalize all recommendations at a subsequent meeting on Jan. 21, she said.

Council formed the committee to review election procedures and protocols and compile a report identifying problems and suggested changes.