HANOVER TWP. — Township police say Bernard Wengzen, 50, of Ashley, was arraigned Thursday on charges stemming from a stabbing at a residence on West Division Street in May.

Wengzen was apprehended by U.S. Marshals, police said.

The alleged incident was reported on May 24.

Wengzen was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal trespass, strangulation and harassment. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $250,000 bail.