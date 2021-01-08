🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Monroe County man is facing charges in Luzerne County after detectives say he attempted to solicit nude photos from an individual he believed to be a 15-year-old boy.

Matthew Raymond Fisher, 51, of Blakeslee, was charged on Wednesday with several felony counts, including criminal solicitation of statutory sexual assault, attempted statutory sexual assault and attempted unlawful contact with minor, along with two associated misdemeanor counts.

According to Luzerne County detectives, investigators received reports of an adult male, later identified to be Fisher, to be communicating on a dating app with an individual who told police he identified himself to Fisher as a 15-year-old boy. The alleged interaction occurred on June 19, 2020.

The affidavit does not provide any identifying details about the witness, including whether or not they are actually underage. But the witness told police that it was after they identified themselves as a 15-year-old boy on the dating app that Fisher asked for nude photos and the “boy’s” address. The affidavit says arrangements were made for the two to meet.

The witness provided digital images of the texts between them. Detectives say that Fisher wanted to meet to have sex with the 15-year-old and sent a photo of his penis.

“When the witness asked if age was important, (Fisher) responded no, and asked his age,” the affidavit reads. “The witness replied, 15, and asked (Fisher) his age. (Fisher) responded 38 and again asked the witness if he had any nude pictures.”

The affidavit says Fisher went to meet the witness at a paring lot on the corner of Market and River streets in Wilkes-Barre, and the witness recorded a video approaching the subject in a parked car. The video was provided to detectives.

In the video, detectives say the witness confronts Fisher about being there to meet a 15-year-old boy. Fisher quickly flees the scene, the affidavit says.

The witness identified Fisher from finding his photo on the Pennsylvania State Police’s Megan’s Law website.

A trooper and two county detectives met with Fisher in August at the Pennsylvania State Police Barracks in Stroudsburg, where Fisher initially said the person he had been speaking to was “22 or whatever,” but then allegedly admitted he asked for nude photos from someone he thought was 15.

Fisher allegedly said he deleted his dating app after the incident, but since reactivated and said he would not meet with anyone under the age of 18.

But he won’t be meeting with anyone for the time being, as court records show he is locked up in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $125,000 bail.

Records also show Fisher is facing charges out of Monroe County for failing to register with the Pennsylvania State Police, presumably in regards to his Megan’s Law status.

Court records show Fisher will appear before Magisterial District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. for his preliminary hearing on Jan. 21. Meanwhile, Fisher is scheduled to appear next before Monroe County Judge Jonathan Mark on March 2 for his charges in that county.