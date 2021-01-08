🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON TWP. — Township police gave Christopher M. Lockavich several chances to leave when he returned to the scene of a domestic disturbance where he took a swing at an officer early Friday morning, according to court records.

Police arrested Lockavich, 29, of Carverton Road, Kingston Township, after he took a punch that missed the officer and later kicked an officer during a struggle, court records say.

Lockavich was charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault, and one count each of institutional vandalism, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment. He was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper in Kingston Township and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Two officers responded to a residence on Carverton Road for a domestic disturbance at about 2:15 a.m.

As officers approached the front door, one officer looked through a patio door and observed a smashed television and items thrown around.

Lockavich emerged down stairs from the second floor and exited through the patio door approaching officers “in an aggressive manner” and “at a very fast pace with his chest puffed out,” the complaint says.

Police said Lockavich had an odor of an intoxicating beverage on him.

Lockavich yelled profanities at the officers and was detained for their safety.

A woman inside the residence told police Lockavich arrived home intoxicated and they began to argue. She claimed she asked Lockavich to calm down multiple times due to a child who was sleeping.

During the argument, Lockavich took off a shoe, threw it at a television causing it to smash, and kicked the woman, the complaint says.

Police transported Lockavich to his parents’ house and advised him he would receive a citation. Lockavich exited the police cruiser and yelled a profanity at the officers before walking into his parents house.

Later, police received information from the woman claiming Lockavich called her and was returning to the house on Carverton Road.

Officers returned to the Carverton Road house before Lockavich arrived.

Police in the complaint say Lockavich ignored officers’ commands to return to his vehicle and attempted to rush pass swinging at an officer’s head but missed.

During a struggle, Lockavich kicked an officer before he was restrained, the complaint says.

Once Lockavich was placed in the cruiser, he managed to unbuckle himself and allegedly kicked the door and window causing excessive damage.