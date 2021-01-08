🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday reported 249 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and the death count is at 493.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 18,903.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 9,954 cases and 276 deaths; Monroe County has 6,846 cases and 213 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 10,178 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 703,265.

There are 5,491 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,113 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,200 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 25–Dec. 31, stood at 15.0%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, there were 215 new deaths reported for a total of 17,394 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 66,636 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,352,377 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 56,278 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,416 cases among employees, for a total of 66,694 at 1,491 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 9,333 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 20,341 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 7: 199,618 doses of the vaccine have been administered.