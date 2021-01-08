🔊 Listen to this

Twitter has permanently suspended President Donald Trump’s account on the social media platform “due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company announced in a blog post on Friday.

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open,” the post reads.

“However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.”

The blog post included “a comprehensive analysis of our policy enforcement approach in this case,” it stated.

“President Trump’s statement that he will not be attending the Inauguration is being received by a number of his supporters as further confirmation that the election was not legitimate and is seen as him disavowing his previous claim made via two Tweets … by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Dan Scavino, that there would be an ‘orderly transition’ on January 20th,” that analysis states.

