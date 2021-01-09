🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE – A Wilkes-Barre Catholic church will be closed until Jan. 16 because its pastor has tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Andre Bessette Parish, located on North Main Street, announced on its Facebook page Friday evening that Rev. Kenneth Seegar tested positive COVID-19 on Thursday.

“Father Seegar is currently resting and doing well, experiencing only mild symptoms,” the post read.

Seeger last celebrated Mass at the church New Year’s Day morning and the parish is notifying parishioners in order to fully inform and protect our community.

According to the post, the church will suspend all Masses until 4 p.m. on Jan. 16. The church will also be closed to those who want to use it for private and individual prayer during this period.

The parish offices will be closed to the public from Jan. 11 through Jan. 15. Church staff can be reached by phone at (570) 823-4988 or email at [email protected]

“Everyone in our community is encouraged to know and keep alert for any potential symptoms of COVID-19, which may include (but are not limited to) fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache or a loss of taste or smell,” the post also states.

Parishioners can continue to participate in the celebration of Mass through the Daily Mass from the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton. Televised Masses are available daily on CTV at 12:10 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. via the Service Electric Cable System.

Daily Masses from the Cathedral of Saint Peter can also be viewed on the Diocese of Scranton’s website.