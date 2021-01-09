🔊 Listen to this

The Hazleton ZIP code of 18201 was the new Luzerne County hot spot for COVID-19 cases this week, while the Dallas code of 18612 dropped substantially after having had the most cases several weeks in a row, though that was likely the result of an outbreak at SCI Dallas.

In the early months of the pandemic outbreak last spring the 18201 code was consistently at or near the top in reported cases among the 41 zip codes all or partially in Luzerne County tracked by the Times Leader. Most weeks either the Hazleton code or the Wilkes-Barre code of 18702 had the highest weekly number of new cases.

But the Dallas code — previously hovering around 100 new cases per week or less for months — soared to the top with the prison disease outbreak at the beginning of December. This week that code reported 96 new cases, more in line with past data.

The Hazleton code had 175 new cases, wile the Wilkes-Barre 18702 code had 172. The Kingston code of 18704 continues to hand in the top five, with 147 new cases from Dec. 31 to Friday. The other Hazleton code, 18202, had 100 new cases. No other code topped 100, and 11 had fewer than 10 cases.