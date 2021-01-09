🔊 Listen to this

Leadership Wilkes-Barre has been working through the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and, not surprisingly, the organization continues to produce positive results that benefit the participants and, most importantly, the community we all live in.

Every year, Leadership Wilkes-Barre class members split off into project groups and find ways to improve various segments of our community.

On Thursday, a virtual meeting was held with the four project groups to hear what they were tackling and exploring ways to help them get their projects done.

These meetings are usually held at the Wilkes University Henry Student Center, but because of the pandemic, the meeting was held virtually. Each project committee offered brief descriptions of the projects, dates of fundraisers, and information about the organizations they’ve chosen to work with in 2020.

Now this concept of leadership development has proven to be successful all across the country and Northeastern Pennsylvania is no exception. Developing our future leaders is an essential part of assuring the continuance of a vibrant community.

John W. Gardner, known as the father of leadership, once said, “Whoever I am, or whatever I am doing, some kind of excellence is within my reach.”

Gardner also said, “Excellence is doing ordinary things extraordinarily well.”

I had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Gardner and it truly was an honor. The man was inspirational, to say the least.

As was Dr. Seuss, who said it best:

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”

That’s what this leadership thing is all about — people like you who care deciding to do all you can to make things a little bit better.

The projects done each year really do make a difference. They impact organizations who serve individuals in all sorts of ways. They really do improve the quality of life for many of our residents.

These projects work and most are perpetual, having positive effects on the organizations, their missions and, most important, the segment of the community each serves.

The 2021 projects:

Cove Commandos: Expanding the existing fishing creek at Patriots Cove by adding timbers to increase the size of the fishing pool. This will allow the Cove to be used by the local community (beyond the veterans, first responders, and their caregivers that it currently serves). They will also be including a monument to a fallen soldier.

Patriots Cove is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization in Northeastern Pennsylvania and founded by a military veteran and his spouse to empower other veterans, first responders, and their caregivers to heal and adapt to life after service. Through events on their 18-acre refuge, they provide restorative outdoor activities, environmental service projects, and educational events and retreats for caregivers.

LWB Trailblazers: To create a connection within the active community that enhances recreational trails for all those who live, work, and play in the Greater Wyoming Valley. This project will be in collaboration with North Branch Land Trust and their acquired part of the Delaware and Lehigh Trail.

They will be adding comfort stations along the first three miles of Seven Tubs Nature Area. The mission of North Branch Land Trust is to conserve the natural, working, and scenic landscapes in Northeastern Pennsylvania that enrich our lives.

Tech for Success: Working with the Salvation Army’s Kirby House in Wilkes-Barre to create a safe and reliable technology space for the residents. They will be renovating an old play space to create a much-needed technology lab where the children will be able to learn, study, and attend school virtually, while the adult residents will be able to search for jobs, fill out applications, and complete research.

The Kirby House is a transitional housing facility that provides 10 homeless families at a time with shelter, food, and other basic necessities, while requiring and encouraging the residents to participate in daily activities and prepare for their future lives beyond the House.

The Kirby Crowd: Committed to enhancing public recreation to strengthen the bonds of our community. The Kirby Crowd will focus on renovating the Martz Pavilion in Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre, specifically painting the pavilion pillars, purchasing/assembling picnic tables, and creating a Wilkes-Barre Area timeline to be displayed in front of the pavilion.