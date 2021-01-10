🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday reported 236 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and the death count is at 497.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 19,428.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 10,229 cases and 282 deaths; Monroe County has 7,110 cases and 216 deaths.

On Saturday, the Department of Health confirmed that there were 10,045 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 713,310.

There are no state reports on Sunday — a two-day update will be issued Monday.

There were 5,318 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,092 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,200 since the end of September.

As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, there were 273 new deaths reported for a total of 17,667 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 8: 223,025 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does not include vaccine administered through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.