Add Lou Barletta to the list of people who have evidently run afoul of Twitter’s term of service.

The former congressman’s Twitter account has been suspended recently.

Barletta, a supporter of President Donald Trump, said he did not realize his account had been suspended until asked about it by a reporter on Sunday. He also said he did not know why his account was suspended.

A review of recent his recent tweets offer no evidence of why the account was suspended.

Barletta’s most recent tweet was two days ago and questioned those calling for Trump’s impeachment or the use of the 25th amendment.

The same day he tweeted calling on the Pennsylvania legislature and Gov. Tom Wolf to “pass laws to restore our election integrity.”

He also tweeted on Wednesday that the attack on the Capitol was “totally unacceptable and un-American. Violence and destruction are NEVER the answer.”

Twitter suspended the president’s account on Friday.

– Times Leader staff