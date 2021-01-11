Attorney Joseph A. Quinn, Jr. achieves recertification in civil practice law with National Board of Trial Advocacy

KINGSTON — Attorney Joseph A. Quinn, Jr. of the law firm, Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn, has successfully achieved recertification as a board-certified civil practice advocate through The National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA).

The NBTA was formed out of a strong conviction that both the law profession and its clients would benefit from an organization designed specifically to create an objective set of standards illustrating an attorney’s experience and expertise in the practice of trial law.

Quinn is part of a growing number of trial attorneys that have illustrated their commitment to bettering the legal profession by successfully completing a rigorous application process and providing the consumer of legal services with an objective measure by which to choose qualified and experienced legal counsel.

The elaborate screening of credentials that all NBTA board certified attorneys must successfully complete includes: demonstration of substantial trial experience, submission of judicial and peer references to attest to their competency, attendance of continuing legal education courses and proof of good standing.

Board certification is the highest, most stringent, and most reliable honor an attorney can achieve. Board certifications are the only distinctions awarded by non-profit organizations. The NBTA as well as all board certifying organizations are committed to safeguarding the public’s ability to choose a good attorney.

Attorney Quinn has set an exemplary standard for trial lawyers throughout Pennsylvania for over five decades. Known for his thorough preparation and detailed skills in the courtroom, Quinn has achieved record-setting jury verdicts and settlements in cases involving medical malpractice, truck and car accidents, insurance bad faith, defective products, premises liability, and workplace injuries.

Quinn is one of only three Pennsylvania trial lawyers admitted to the Inner Circle of Advocates, a group limited to the top 100 personal injury lawyers in the United States, and one of only 500 attorneys worldwide chosen to be a Fellow of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers.

Quinn has been named a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer every year since the program began. He also has been listed in every edition of “The Best Lawyers in America,” and has been recognized by the national publication as “Personal Injury Lawyer of the Year” for NEPA and the Lehigh Valley.

He is one of the most experienced and highly credentialed trial attorneys in Pennsylvania. As Senior Litigation Principal, his firm, HKQ Law has been named 2021 Best Law Firm by US News & World Report. Attorney Quinn is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, a Diplomat of the American Board of Trial Advocates, Past President of the Pennsylvania Association for Justice, and a Past Member of the Board of Governors of the American Association for Justice.

Quinn has authored numerous professional articles and has co-authored a book on the Pennsylvania No-Fault Motor Vehicle Insurance Act. He has presented at multiple professional seminars, including the Pennsylvania Bar Institute, the State Conference of Trial Judges, and the Association of Trial Lawyers of America.

Approximately 3% of American lawyers are board certified, and Attorney Quinn is a member of a very select group who has taken the time to prove competence in their specialty area and earn board certification.

For more information on Quinn, visit: www.HKQLaw.com and www.nbtalawyers.org.