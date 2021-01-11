🔊 Listen to this

Northern Tier Industry and Education Consortium Educational Coordinator Carrie Bradley recently had the opportunity to virtually present some of NTIEC’s recent successes to the PA Career Ready Coalition, a department within the Department of Education.

On Dec. 16, Bradley spoke about NTIEC’s programs, from school-to-work programs to its summer camps and school lectures, and how helpful those programs are for students.

During the presentation, Bradley gave a shout-out to a number of colleges NTIEC works with, and some of the careers we continue to place students in like restaurants, construction, childcare and education, hospitality, healthcare, along with a number of other fields. She highlighted the benefits of the school-to-work programs, like earning money while the students learn, the opportunity to serve their community and the benefits of having an internship/apprenticeship experience on their resume for future colleges and careers.

Despite the virtual circumstances, some listeners found a way to interact with each other as Bradley presented, and mentioned what their first job was in the comment section of the video chat. Bradley also talked about the importance of NTIEC’s internship/externship programs, and how getting students experience in the field and encouraging students to stay local and support their community is ultimately helping the Pennsylvania economy

A topic in Bradley’s presentation was COVID-19, how it’s affected NTIEC’s performance, and how they have been finding ways to work within the virtual world.

COVID has affected the number of students in a few of our traditional programs, but in some programs the number of students has risen because of students’ hybrid and virtual schedules. Bradley said NTIEC continues to safely place students in internships, externships and job shadowing programs, though NTIEC, like many other organizations, has had to get creative with the way we support our students and employers.

Bradley also mentioned that her biggest goal has always been providing opportunities and making an impact, and she continues to make that happen through her work for students and the community at NTIEC.