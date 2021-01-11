🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man demanding a coffee pot terrorized two women before initiating a pursuit that ended in a crash and his capture by a city police canine in Newport Township Saturday night, according to court records.

John Lewis Derhammer, 47, of Park Avenue, was stopped by a police canine in woods after he abandoned his vehicle he wrecked during a pursuit that began in the area of Park Avenue and the South Street Bridge in Wilkes-Barre, court records say.

Police allege Derhammer showed up at his residence demanding a coffee pot just after 8 p.m. Once he was inside, he shoved two women and cut up couches with a knife and smashed a glass coffee table, police allege.

Police pursued Derhammer from the South Street Bridge to South Main Street, Hanover Street to Carey Avenue into Hanover Township on Sans Souci Parkway, court records say.

Derhammer allegedly turned off the lights to his vehicle in the area of Lincoln Drive to avoid detection.

Police in the complaint say Derhammer illegally passed several vehicles and passed through steady red traffic signals during the pursuit.

Derhammer entered Nanticoke and traveled into Newport Township where he crashed in the area of Old Newport and Center streets, court records say.

Police allege Derhammer abandoned his wrecked vehicle and ran into woods where a city police canine stopped him.

The incident began at his Park Avenue residence when he showed up pounding on the door.

A woman yelled at Derhammer to leave while he demanded a coffee pot.

Another woman inside the residence retrieved the coffee pot to give to Derhammer, who rushed inside and threw the woman down stairs, court records say.

Derhammer walked up stairs to the second floor where he shoved a woman and smashed a coffee table with his fist, court records say.

Police say the women reported Derhammer grabbed a knife and sliced cushions on a couch and a love seat telling the women it was his furniture and he can do what he wants, according to court records.

Police said the two women denied medical treatment.

After Derhammer’s arrest, police allege he displayed slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

Derhammer refused to submit to a blood alcohol test.

Derhammer was charged with two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude police and one count each of terroristic threats, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, harassment, driving with a suspended license and nine traffic citations. He was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.