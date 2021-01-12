🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — State Rep. Aaron Kaufer says he is “absolutely appalled” that Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine have shown such little care and low prioritization towards residents who have high-risk medical conditions when developing their COVID-19 vaccine plan.

“There is absolutely no reason why our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians should be in the same category of our state legislators when it comes to having access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Kaufer, R-Kingston. “This has to change. I call upon the governor and Dr. Levine to immediately move high-risk Pennsylvanians up the ladder to get the COVID-19 vaccine sooner.”

Upon the release of Gov. Wolf and Levine’s fourth different COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, Kaufer voiced his frustrations concerning their overall regard of high-risk Pennsylvanians.

Under the latest plan, high-risk Pennsylvanians have been moved to Phase 1-C of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, which is only just before the general public can receive the vaccine.

Attempts to get comment from Gov. Wolf and Secretary Levine were unsuccessful. However, state officials recently announced the latest plan for vaccine distribution, and Levine mentioned it again Monday during a news briefing.

Levine said the state’s vaccination plan follows the blueprint set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding a COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. The plan is an interim one that is being continuously updated to reflect the latest recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and other guidance available and feedback received.

More information about the COVID-19 vaccine plan can be found at: https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Vaccine.aspx.