WILKES-BARRE — Teddy Daniels, an Army combat veteran who was wounded in battle in Afghanistan, Saturday announced he will run for Congress in Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District.

Daniels is seeking the Republican nomination. If successful, he would likely run against incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright of Moosic.

Daniels ran for the same office in 2020, but did not win the GOP nomination.

Daniels made the announcement at the Olde Brook Inn, Spring Brook Township, with 100 supporters present and more watched the livestream due to COVID restrictions.

Daniels said he has already received endorsements from State Senator Doug Mastriano, Luzerne County Councilman Walter Griffith, State Republican Committeeman Stephen Urban, PA Bikers for Trump President Dwayne McDavitt, acting Wayne County Sheriff Chris Rosler, The. Pike County 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Group, former congressional candidate Mike Marsicano and former State Rep. nominee Andrew Holter.

State Treasurer-elect Stacy Garrity also spoke on behalf of Daniels.

“Are you happy with the state of our nation? Are you happy with the boot of the radical left and big tech on the throats of America?” Daniels said. “Congress did this. Career politicians and Washington insiders did this. The establishment drove this country off the cliff.

“The same swamp who cuts $600 checks for its citizens but gives 700 billion of your hard-earned tax dollars to foreign countries. The same swamp who rode on the President’s coat tails yet does nothing to support him. They don’t respect you and they don’t fear you. The people in congress are there to make back door deals and grease each other’s palms. They obviously don’t represent the people.

“I can tell you that I am the one guy who is not on any swamp Christmas card list. They worked against me last time. The weak spineless establishment hates me because I’m not afraid to call them out. They can’t put puppet strings on me, they can’t control me and they can’t buy me. I put people above party and principle above politics.”

Daniels also said he is concerned about the future of the Republican Party.

“I see so many people saying they are leaving the GOP, they are leaving social media and they are essentially giving up,” Daniels said. “I’m just as mad as you and I’m not leaving the battlefield. This is our party and we have been betrayed by career politicians and D.C. insiders. We will take control of this party and kick them out.”

Daniels added, “The backroom deals, the greased palms and the political favors stops here and now! The American people have had enough of it.”

Daniels said he is running again because he loves his country.

“I will not let my children, your children and generations to come live under the rule of radical socialism,” Daniels said. “We will see brighter days, we will have prosperity, we will have peace, we will have defeated the enemy from within and we can return this nation, maybe a bit bruised and scarred, but better for our children.”