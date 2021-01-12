🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — An intoxicated man from Ashley was denied entry at Mohegan Sun Casino and was later found standing in the middle of East Main Street waving his arms at passing motorists early Monday morning.

Jerome Fitzgerald Cratch Jr., 30, of North Main Street, struggled with township police officers when they attempted to arrest him at about 4 a.m., according to court records.

Police responded to the casino when Cratch caused a disturbance when security refused to allow him to enter due to his level of intoxication, court records say.

Cratch allegedly uttered expletives toward casino security and fell asleep while holding his phone inside the lobby.

Police in court records say Cratch got up and walked out toward East Main Street where he was found standing in the middle of the road attempting to flag passing motorists by waving his arms.

Officers observed Cratch to have a disheveled appearance, slurred speech and bloodshot eyes and had trouble keeping his balance, court records say.

Cratch allegedly refused to identify himself to officers and initiated a struggle when he was arrested.

Police identified Cratch by an identification card that fell onto the ground.

Cratch was arraigned Monday on two counts of resisting arrest and one count each of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.