PLYMOUTH — A man was arraigned overnight on a criminal homicide charge after a body was found inside a residence on Gaylord Avenue late Monday afternoon.

Daniel Barrett, 40, was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker in Nanticoke on an open count of criminal homicide. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail.

An autopsy is scheduled later today.

Earlier Tuesday, efforts to obtain the criminal complaint were unsuccessful as the court record, which becomes a public record after the preliminary arraignment, was being withheld from release by request from authorities.

District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis in response stated her office did not request that the criminal complaint be withheld.

After several inquiries, the complaint is being released to the public, including media outlets.

