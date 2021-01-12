🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre Branch #2306 of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will host on online program this weekend to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Day of Remembrance program will be held online at Zoom beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday. This year’s theme is “Then & Now,” with a keynote speaker Vicki Sapp, Ph.D, the director of Student Engagement, Diversity and Inclusion at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

The Zoom meeting is open to the public. The reservation deadline is Wednesday. Please contact the NAACP Branch via email at [email protected] for more information. To register go to https://forms.gle/aohFQLpo2RsXeJRXA.

John Barnes, Community Outreach Coordinator for the branch, is chairman of this year’s event.