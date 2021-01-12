🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday reported 115 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County, and the death count has reached 506.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 19,723.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 10,462 cases and 288 deaths; Monroe County has 7,244 cases and 218 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 7,275 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 733,429.

There are 5,232 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,070 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,100 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 1–Jan. 7, stood at 14.4%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, there were 227 new deaths reported for a total of 18,080 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 70,946 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,403,160 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 57,724 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,754 cases among employees, for a total of 68,478 at 1,500 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 9,418 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 20,860 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14, and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 11: 311,477 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

Please note that this does not include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.