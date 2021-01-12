🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County now has to fill both top election bureau management positions because Deputy Election Director Dino Ninotti has resigned to accept a private-sector position.

Shelby Watchilla had resigned as election director, effective Dec. 25, also for a position outside county government. Interviews of applicants for that position are underway this week.

County Manager C. David Pedri informed council and the county election board of Ninotti’s resignation Tuesday, saying it takes effect Jan. 21. The deputy opening will be advertised on the county website, luzernecounty.org, he said.

”I want to thank him for his service to the county and wish him the best in his next endeavor,” Pedri wrote.

County Election Board Chairwoman Jeanette Tait replied she will be sorry to see Ninotti leave but wishes him well.

Ninotti was hired for the deputy position at $42,000 in September. The position had been vacant because prior deputy Mary Beth Steininger resigned in August to accept another position.

Ninotti had started working for the county last March as a building/grounds district foreman and, in August, an election administrative assistant.

Before joining the county, Ninotti worked for the U.S. Department of Defense and was a corporal in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, where he served with honor both domestically and overseas, Pedri has said.

A 37-year-old Wilkes-Barre resident, Ninotti said Tuesday he will be relocating to Maryland to work as an asset manager tracking government equipment. He said he looks forward to using his experience to “keep America safe.”

He served with the National Guard in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005 and was in Afghanistan as an employee of the Tobyhanna Army Depot from 2015 through 2018, assigned to track government equipment that prevents roadside bombs.

Working with the county election board and county administration was “an honor,” he said. Assisting with the 2020 general election was “very stressful” and challenging due to mail ballots and other election changes that had been approved through bi-partisan state legislation, he said.

“We pulled through as best as we could,” Ninotti said.

Pedri has said he will attempt to reach a planned decision on the new election director by Jan. 20, which coincides with an election board meeting.

County council’s administrative code says the manager appoints the election director “following consultation” with the election board, which is why Pedri must seek the board’s non-binding feedback.

Watchilla had received $64,500 as director, and the position has been advertised between $59,000 and $64,500.

County Administrative Services Division Head David Parsnik is overseeing election bureau operations until a new election executive director is hired.