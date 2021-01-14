🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Wyoming Valley West students will be returning to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 25, Superintendent Dave Tosh announced at the start of a short monthly meeting held via Zoom Wednesday.

Tosh also said the district will make Friday, Jan. 29 a full class day “to increase instructional time” for returning students. The day had been listed as an Act 80 day for teacher development.

Tosh said the move back to in-person learning is being done a week ahead of the official start of the district’s second semester “to allow teachers and kids a week to get acclimated.”

The hybrid mode will be the same as early in the school year, with students divided into two groups. Group A will attend in-person lessons Monday and Tuesday while Group B learns online at home. On Thursday and Friday the groups switch, with Group B in the schools.

During the voting session, the board agreed to keep any property tax increase for the 2021-22 school years at or below the annual state-set “Act 1 Index.”The index can vary year-to-year and district-to-district. For Wyoming Valley West, the limit this year is a 4.3% property tax increase.

The limit can only be exceeded either with voter approval of a referendum in the spring primary or by obtaining approval from the state for a narrow list of allowable reasons. School boards that plan to exceed the limit must draw up a preliminary budget very early in the year, while those that vote to stay within the limit can wait until May to draw up a preliminary budget.