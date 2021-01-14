🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Nearly four years since Devone Brown was fatally shot in Hanover Township, prosecutors are scheduled to present their case to a jury against the alleged gunman in May.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. scheduled a jury trial to begin May 24 for Tremaine Divine Jamison, 31, on charges of criminal homicide and illegal possession of a firearm.

State police allege Jamison, of New York City, fired a round from a .40-caliber handgun that struck and killed Brown, 29, on Mark Drive in the Marion Terrace apartment complex on May 31, 2017.

Investigators allege the shooting occurred during an argument with several adults after the son of Brown’s girlfriend was accused of punching Jamison’s son.

The shooting happened during a kindergarten graduation party.

During the argument, according to court records, Brown retrieved a knife from his residence after someone pulled a knife on him. Jamison returned with a handgun allegedly given to him by Basim Labeeth Murdaugh and fired a round that struck Brown in the head, court records say.

Investigators recovered a .40-caliber shell casing at the scene.

The shooting was allegedly recorded by several people on cell phones.

Jamison was captured in Savannah, Ga., by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Savannah Police Department on June 28, 2018. He was held on unrelated charges at Rikers Island Correctional Facility in New York City before he was extradited to Luzerne County in February 2020.

Jamison’s attorney, Allyson L. Kacmarski, recently filed a motion seeking to have the illegal firearm possession charge dismissed.

Kacmarski’s motion will be argued at a scheduled pre-trial hearing Jan. 26.

Murdaugh, 39, was charged in September with illegal possession of a firearm in his alleged role in providing Jamison with the handgun. He is serving 21-to-42 months in state prison on an unrelated drug trafficking conviction out of Hanover Township.